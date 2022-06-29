Chemesis International Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 1st (OTCMKTS:CADMF)

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, July 1st. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CADMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Chemesis International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

