Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

NASDAQ:CIDM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. 1,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,119. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cinedigm by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.

