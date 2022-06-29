CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $384.80

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 384.80 ($4.72) and traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.29). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.29), with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £54.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 382.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 381.86.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

