Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.77) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

CCEP stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $62.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

