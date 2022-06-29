Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Up 0.6%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$143.15 and last traded at C$140.00. 44,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 91,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$176.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of -11.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$142.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$163.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

