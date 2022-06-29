Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,536 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after acquiring an additional 675,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,128 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 527,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 493,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.33. 9,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,219. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average of $104.21.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.