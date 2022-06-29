Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $420.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

