Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $196.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.10. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.