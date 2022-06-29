Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $284,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 118,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,982,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 23.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $21,090,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $270.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

