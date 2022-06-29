Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Barclays dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.10.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

