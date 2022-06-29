Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.