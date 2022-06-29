Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,372,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

Shares of GD stock opened at $220.49 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.85. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

