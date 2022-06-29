Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,058,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,721,000 after purchasing an additional 748,096 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,981,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,053,000 after acquiring an additional 357,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,825,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 55,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

