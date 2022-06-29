Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

