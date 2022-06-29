Concord Wealth Partners Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

