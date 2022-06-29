Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

NYSE EMR opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.61. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

