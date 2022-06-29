Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $722,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,798,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,730,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.49 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.31.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

