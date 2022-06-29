Concord Wealth Partners Sells 586 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.

