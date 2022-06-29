ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 7.5%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66. 274,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,877,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.37.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $29,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,132.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 95,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $145,184.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,161,693 shares of company stock worth $3,539,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

