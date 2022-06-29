Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$843.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.27 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.89.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.87. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $283.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,234. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coupa Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

