CryptoZoon (ZOON) 1-Day Volume Tops $716,220.00

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $579,959.25 and approximately $716,220.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.83 or 0.01729895 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00179298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00082195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014830 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 741,397,396 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

