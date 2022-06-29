Curecoin (CURE) One Day Volume Tops $23.00

Curecoin (CURE) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $391,372.76 and approximately $23.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curecoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00263014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002476 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003212 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 27,362,690 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

