CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,092,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,638. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43. The company has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

