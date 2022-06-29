DeepOnion (ONION) Hits One Day Volume of $966.00

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $966.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000471 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009576 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,694,786 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

