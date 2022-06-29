DeFiChain (DFI) Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004737 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and $6.05 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007488 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

