Delphy (DPY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,242.00

Delphy (DPY) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $312,556.80 and approximately $3,242.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Delphy has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,120.03 or 0.99990778 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

