Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 27,900 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Select Medical worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $42.97.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

