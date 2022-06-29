Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 6,800 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Employers accounts for about 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Employers worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Employers by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Employers by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Dean Capital Management raised its position in Employers by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 64,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIG stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.09. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $43.46.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIG. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

