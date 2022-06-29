Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 476.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,523 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 169,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 71,075 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $2,053,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

