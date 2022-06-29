Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Greif accounts for about 1.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Greif worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Greif by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Greif by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 73,889 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 101,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

