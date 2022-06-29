Denali Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 13.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,790,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

