Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 37,900 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the quarter. Kronos Worldwide comprises approximately 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kronos Worldwide worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRO opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $562.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

