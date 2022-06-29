Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Gray Television makes up about 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Gray Television by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Gray Television news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,761 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

GTN opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

