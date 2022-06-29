Denali Advisors LLC Sells 507 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Encore Wire by 39.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after acquiring an additional 137,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,019 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.31. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

