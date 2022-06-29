Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €190.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €190.00 ($202.13) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DB1. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($205.32) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($175.53) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($171.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

ETR DB1 traded down €0.95 ($1.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €158.00 ($168.09). 352,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a fifty-two week high of €169.55 ($180.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €159.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

