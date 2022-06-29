Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €28.50 ($30.32) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €23.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.17) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.23 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €19.07 ($20.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,338,051 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.11. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($19.29).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.