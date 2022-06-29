Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $182.77

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $182.77 and traded as low as $174.48. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $177.40, with a volume of 9,688 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $556.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.74 and a 200-day moving average of $182.71.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $31,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,676.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

