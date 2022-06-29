Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 18.6% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $24,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

DFUS opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90.

