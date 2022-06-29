DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Sells $46,406.25 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,470,955.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 10,255 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $684,726.35.

On Friday, May 20th, Tia Sherringham sold 9,051 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $583,970.52.

On Monday, April 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

NYSE:DASH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $67.42. 2,904,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,901,000 after buying an additional 307,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DoorDash by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,394,000 after buying an additional 229,899 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after acquiring an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.