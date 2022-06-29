Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $23,390.00.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

