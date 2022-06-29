Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.8-74.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.46 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DCT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,798.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.