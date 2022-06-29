Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.34

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 16092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.
The company has a market cap of C$117.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.42.
Dundee Company Profile (TSE:DC.A)
Recommended Stories
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.