DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,795 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 141.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

DXC stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. 1,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,678. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.