E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.71

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 189906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on E.On from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.50 ($11.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on E.On from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.50 ($13.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on E.On from €11.50 ($12.23) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $33.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E.On Se will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. E.On’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

