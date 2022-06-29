Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) is Profit Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.1% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Eagle Bancorp worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 48,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 59,870 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EGBN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,783. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

