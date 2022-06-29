EarnX (EARNX) Hits Market Cap of $5.79 Billion

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the US dollar. EarnX has a total market capitalization of $5.79 billion and approximately $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EarnX coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.61 or 0.01733349 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00179216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015253 BTC.

EarnX Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

EarnX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

