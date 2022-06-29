Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Eaton stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.27. 1,735,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,872. Eaton has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.47.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after acquiring an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

