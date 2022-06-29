Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.73. The stock had a trading volume of 110,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,237. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.49. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $244.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

