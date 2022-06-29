Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. 10,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,606. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

