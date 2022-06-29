EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) PT Lowered to €4.60

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from €4.70 ($5.00) to €4.60 ($4.89) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ELCPF stock remained flat at $$4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $5.54.
EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EDP – Energias de Portugal (ELCPF)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.